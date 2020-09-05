More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Biden has a real plan to lower health care insurance costs
Near the end of his first term, Trump still doesn't have a proposal to strengthen, broaden coverage.
Steve Sack
Editorial
Federal aid for states is needed — even in Minnesota
State was better-prepared than many for pandemic downturn, but the pain's still real.
Paul Schickler and John Austin
High tech, in several forms, can bring a rural renaissance
There are new opportunities for ag and food tech, much of it driven by young leaders.
Joleen Hadrich, Megan Roberts and Brigid Tuck
The pandemic revealed the weaknesses in our ag economy
Minnesota's agricultural economy needs repair.