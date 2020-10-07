More from Star Tribune
Editorial
U Regents should take time out on proposal to eliminate three men's sports programs.
Diversity goals could be undermined by cutting whole programs.
Letters
Readers Write: Trump and COVID, the filibuster, nonviolence after the election
If Trump's responsible, then ...
Opinion Exchange
Trump's illness should unite the country in fighting coronavirus
But if it's handled badly, the political battle will further divide the nation.
Russell Dinkins
Jill Burcum
Lessons from a COVID infection: my own
Unlike the president, we don't get helicopters and exotic experimental drugs. The reality is that it's a waiting game — if you're lucky.