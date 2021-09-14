More from Star Tribune
Letters
Readers Write: Wake boats, 9/11 commemorations
We're not against fun, just danger and property damage.
Editorial
Considering ivermectin? Enroll in clinical trial
Taking the drug in safe doses to aid COVID research is far preferable to a do-it-yourself approach.
Joseph Tamburino
How routine traffic stops keep people safe
The new Ramsey County policy could unintentionally leave guns on the street, drunken driving incidents unprosecuted.
Linda Soderstrom and Maria Johnson
State owns failure to get aid to renters
Minnesota is sitting on hundreds of millions of dollars in rental assistance.
Steve Sack