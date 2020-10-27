More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
Heed the call for a national mask mandate
Trump's former FDA commissioner is right: Take the fight to the virus by covering the basics.
Jon Healey
Why Barrett's rise may not be fatal to Obamacare
Yes, she criticized the 2012 ruling on the ACA, but this is now a different set of justices considering a different set of facts.
Letters
Readers Write: Biden and court-packing, Amy Coney Barrett, chlorpyrifos
A chance for careful consideration.
Steve Sack
Thomas Heffelfinger
Trump has defaced the Department of Justice
Because of that, Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden must be elected as president of the United States.