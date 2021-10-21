More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
David Fey
As a former Minneapolis deputy mayor, I favor Question 2's policing overhaul
The current charter cuts the City Council — and the people its members represent — out of critical decisionmaking.
Editorial
Skilled leaders needed for St. Paul schools
Farnsworth, Foster, Henderson and Vue get the nod for open board seats.
Letters
Readers Write: Boundary Waters, police stops, health care, road safety
Thank goodness for that study.
Erwin Chemerinsky
Joe Biden, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and death penalty hypocrisy
In the case of the Boston Marathon bomber, the administration seeks to arbitrarily apply a penalty it criticizes as unjust for being arbitrary.
Pat Born
As a former Minneapolis finance chief, I favor Question 1 on government structure
City departments shouldn't have to navigate diffuse authority to execute daily work.