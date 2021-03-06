More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Paul Gazelka
One full year of one-man rule is enough
It's time for Gov. Walz's emergency powers to end.
John Rash
Freedom recedes worldwide — including here
Recently released report from Freedom House states that "fewer than a fifth of the world's people now live in fully Free countries."
Letters
Readers Write: End-of-life issues, loitering laws, Black Minnesota musicians
Death is not the solution.
Opinion Exchange
Cuomo allegations put spotlight on men in power — again
Three years after Weinstein, why have so few men learned MeToo lesson?
Editorial
Remove state's vaccine query on sexual orientation
Confusion about the question could curtail sign-ups for Minnesota's Vaccine Connector.