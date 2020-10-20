More from Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Robin Abcarian
What price should Jeffrey Toobin pay for his indecent Zoom exposure?
Real life does indeed creep into this virtual environment we've been getting used to. But like this?
Keith C. Burris
Barrett ran rings around her critics
The hearings have become a shabby excuse for a debate of ideas.
Editorial
Pope Francis leads change for same-sex couples
His supportive comments are an important step for the Catholic Church.
Editorial
Minnesota makes belated strides on civil unrest planning
Multiagency communication is the focus after inadequate response to May rioting.
Letters
Readers Write: COVID deaths, Third District race, Minneapolis police, Sid Hartman
Multiply our grief by 221,000.