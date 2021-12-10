More from Star Tribune
David Brooks
A message for those in deep despair
I don't have answers for those who wonder why they wish for death, but my response begins with respect.
Steve Sack
Letters
Readers Write: Sheriff David Hutchinson, distracted driving, public safety
A better approach, please.
Editorial
Minnesotan boosts omicron trackers
Peter McGinn's decision to tell his story spotlights the vital role the public plays as new variant spreads.
Nicholas Goldberg
Hope is the best policy — or at least the best politics
There are plenty of problems ahead, but we have to believe we can make this country better.