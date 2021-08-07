More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Step up vaccinations at senior care centers
Two Minnesota-based long-term care operators are setting an admirable example.
the Editorial Board of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Protecting Tongass National Forest
Scientists have identified logging as a future driver of planetary warming.
Steve Sack
Letters
Readers Write: Vaccine incentives and mandates, climate change, boorishness
Freedom and safety were worth at least $100.
Michael Nesset
Our clouded crystal ball (some thoughts on futurism)
Trends don't move in straight lines — that's what makes life so unpredictable.