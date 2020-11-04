More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Steve Sack
John Kass
No matter what happens, America will not return to 'normalcy'
The "center" is broken. That plywood covering store windows is a declaration of realists.
David Zurawik
Election night media: Trying to cover chaos, lies and complications
"I'm sorry, we're not wrong."
Editorial
Election update: Stay patient and let the count continue
The eventual winner of the presidency will lead a divided nation without a clear mandate.
Doyle McManus
How to proceed with legitimacy now
Make America's government work again.