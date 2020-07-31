More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
Playing ball, warily: A rough start for MLB's pandemic plan
Let's hope the Marlins are a COVID-19 outlier.
Editorial
A ray of light for shuttered music venues
With Save Our Stages bill, Klobuchar hopes to fill a gap in coronavirus relief.
Gail Collins
The women's vote at 100: Why hasn't it made more difference?
Today women go to the polls more faithfully than men but that's a relatively new development — and it doesn't mean they always win.
Letters
Readers Write: Back to school, Bottineau light-rail line, paying rent, abortion
Teach in-person when possible.