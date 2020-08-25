More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Nila Bala
Protesters shouldn't be saddled with criminal records
Consider the recent protests, where many who may not have committed crimes were swept up in mass arrests amid chaotic circumstances.
Victor Davis Hanson
What is the violence in American cities all about?
The mob topples what it can neither match nor even comprehend.
S.E. Cupp
Trump's convention should worry the left
It shows again that his appeal doesn't come from an alternate reality but rather from real people.
Lorraine Ali
Rhetoric at the RNC has gone from disastrous to dangerous
This event flits about in another dimension as the news of the day rages outside the intellectual bubble.
Editorial
Kenosha writes another sad chapter in America
After police shooting, more violence, death and vigilantism wounds an American city.