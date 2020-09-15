More from Star Tribune
The American divide leaves little room for nuance
It's a shame, because we need critical thinking to come up with solutions.
Faye Flam
'Follow the science' is a slogan, not a strategy
Joe Biden has no more of a plan than President Donald Trump.
Charles Adams Cogan
Good news for a gloomy time: Polio has been eradicated from Africa
It's been a long time coming.
Mark Dvorak
Why we veterans must protest national anthem protests
As veterans, it pains us to see this time for honoring the flag become politicized. It should be a time for unity, not differences.
Letters
Readers Write: Climate change and wildfires, Garrison Keillor, Catholic priests' comments, U of M sports cuts
A fiery case for renewable energy.