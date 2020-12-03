More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Barr is right: Biden won the election by getting more votes
Even if Trump won't listen, the attorney general hasn't found fraud.
John Kass
If Rahm returns, we'll know the old guard has been restored
The media will love it like kids love ponies. The woke left, not so much.
Editorial
Fund the 'both-and' approach to Minneapolis policing
Cutting the size of the force won't boost public safety or strengthen community ties.
Alissa Kaasa, Kyle Davis and Daniel Wolpert
Mental health professionals are ready to step up for public safety
Yes, it will require a change in the way things are done, but mental illness is not a crime and it shouldn't be treated like one.
Letters
Readers Write: Government's COVID restrictions, Enbridge Line 3, Ramsey County sheriff
It's not about ego. It's about health.