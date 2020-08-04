More from Star Tribune
Editorial
'Utter disaster.' Allowing Sturgis rally to go on puts nation at risk
Failure of leadership at multiple levels allows event to go on during pandemic.
Editorial
A recent Trump nominee to the Federal Reserve Board has a thing for gold
Judy Shelton's outdated views are antithesis of modern monetary policy.
Letters
Readers Write: Minneapolis charter amendment proposal, Fifth Congressional District primary, 'camp in a box'
Put charter question on ballot.
Shui Li, Ross C. D’Emanuele and Jeffrey P. Cobia
Charter commission delay on public safety amendment would be unnecessary, undemocratic
Let the people of Minneapolis decide what the future of policing looks like.
Ross Douthat
In a post-Trump world, can the Tea Party rise again?
Some will pretend it never happened, but others will learn.