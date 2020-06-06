More from Star Tribune
Nicholas Kristof
What if there were no George Floyd video?
There is, in fact, no video of structural inequities that are statistically supported — and sometimes deadly. Yet three things give me hope.
Adam Minter
In George Floyd's city, inequalities are everywhere
In a place known for being progressive, civic-minded and economically robust, I set out to find out why that's so.
Brian S. Carter
It's not the time to abandon Minneapolis, as law firm did
A mutually beneficial arrangement for pro bono work by a law firm has ended, but those of us who work for the city will continue to serve the public good.
Walter F. Mondale
Walter Mondale: The civil-rights fight today is a continuing journey
Each generation contributes to the fight for equality, and today's reformers are up to the task.
Opinion
Editorial cartoon: Lisa Benson on 2020
To see a collection of work by Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack, click here.To see some other syndicated cartoons we've published, click…