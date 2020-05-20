More from Star Tribune
Susan Faludi
'Believe All Women': How feminists got stuck answering for a canard
The right has long known how to turn the left's expressions of principle into Achilles' heels. Even if it requires inflating a phrase.
Heidi Morefield
Don't let the search for a COVID-19 vaccine distract us
"Warp Speed" or not, there are many low-tech measures that are more certain to save lives and tame this pandemic.
Letters
Readers Write: The future of the Republican Party, racism in the NFL
Where Jason Lewis wants to take the GOP, let's not follow.
Tim Penny
Pandemic-related federal aid: Make it fast, but also make it prudent
The bipartisan spirit behind the CARES Act has dissipated and each party is trying to advance policy goals for non-pandemic issues.
Editorial
Italy takes 'calculated risk' in restarting its economy
But prime minister says the country can't wait for a vaccine.