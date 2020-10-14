More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
TSA agent at MSP Airport dies of COVID-19
Gerald Girard, 67, is one of eight agents nationwide to succumb to the virus.
Timothy L. O’Brien
A pandemic of fraud and bungling on COVID relief is costing taxpayers billions
As lawmakers struggle to plan more relief for workers and their families, plugging holes in the current system is key.
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan
Counterpoint: 'Inflammatory and irresponsible' are Jason Lewis trademarks
Jason Lewis would rather we pay attention to his fearmongering than to the very real challenges we face. But we aren't buying it.
Letters
Readers Write: Voting systems, Kendall Qualls, Amy Coney Barrett hearings, race in America
Yes, the elections system works.
Editorial
Sixth District: No endorsement in Tom Emmer-Tawnja Zahradka race
Neither the GOP incumbent nor Democrat challenger have earned our recommendation.