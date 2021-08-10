More from Star Tribune
CDC mixes messages on masks
But the pandemic keeps evolving, and advice must be adjusted accordingly.
Editorial
A 'code red' on climate change
New U.N. report shows many dire effects are locked in; avoiding catastrophe will take aggressive action.
Letters
Readers Write: Homeownership, climate change
Use land better.
Jeff Potts
If too many cops have had enough, we won't have enough cops
Difficulties in hiring and retention are evident across Minnesota. Incentives like signing bonuses are nice, but officers most of all want to feel valued.
Will Bunch
Drone warfare: Much too ruthless, much too remote
Whistleblowers are being prosecuted for espionage, but few Americans are worked up about the whole affair — which is basically the acquiescent outcome the military wanted.