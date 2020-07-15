More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Steve Sack
Letters
Readers Write: National history, Twin Metals mine, educational amendment, Ilhan Omar
Let's decide who we are.
Editorial
Trump's motives mysterious on visas
Here's hoping foreign students remember the happy ending of this bizarre episode.
Jeremiah Ellison, Lisa Bender, Alondra Cano, Cam Gordon and Steve Fletcher
Five Minneapolis City Council members: Our case for changing the charter on policing
In Minneapolis, we are responsible for making change together. Inaction on the charter's mandate on policing restricts the solutions we can consider.
Elizabeth M. Smith-Pryor
Equal opportunity is not enough. Equality is in outcomes.
It's when success and failure among groups are proportional.