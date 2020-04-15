More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Minnesota's U, Mayo ramp up COVID-19 testing, putting Gov. Walz's 'moon shot' goal in reach
Steve Sack
Nicholas Kristof
WHO has flaws, but it does lifesaving work
On the other hand, President Donald Trump only has flaws.
Letters
Readers Write: When to reopen, Line 3 town halls, emergency preparedness, some poetry
Check your math, Drazkowski. The curve isn't flat.
Editorial
The U and Mayo boost testing capacity and confidence
But more clarity is needed on how COVID-19 testing expansion could help reopen state.
D.J. Tice
Is the anti-viral economic medicine we're taking safe?
It's past time for a cost-benefit test on our current plan.