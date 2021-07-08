More from Star Tribune
Letters
Readers Write: Dean Phillips' bipartisanship, health insurance, COVID vaccine, Minnesotans and spicy food
If it's easy, it's not enough.
Steve Sack
Editorial
Early lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic
Health care fixer and communicator Andy Slavitt calls on political leaders and the public to do better.
Stephen B. Young
From Afghanistan, disgraceful echoes of Vietnam
Once more we are abandoning those who risked all by trusting in America.
Lori Sturdevant
No good commissioner goes unpunished
Confirmation as a blood sport makes government service ever less appealing to top talent.