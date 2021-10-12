More from Star Tribune
Letters
Readers Write: Education, COVID precautions, rent control
Lowering standards helps no one.
Editorial
For needed change on the North Side, LaTrisha Vetaw in Fourth Ward and Kristel Porter in Fifth
They are the best choices over disappointing incumbents on Minneapolis' North Side.
Steve Sack
Edward G. Goetz and Manuel Pastor
Counterpoint: On rent control, calmly weigh benefits as well as costs
We've done our research, and we find little support for the disaster narratives.
Abigail Loesch
People are dying for helping America
Contact your congressional representatives and tell them we have to do more.