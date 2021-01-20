More from Star Tribune
Letters
Readers Write: Vaccine eligibility expansion, high school sports and masking, the Biden presidency
With the state's track record ...
Editorial
On historic day, democracy prevails
In call for unity, Biden urges a return to truth and an end to the nation's "uncivil war."
Nicholas Kristof, New York Times
President Biden's classy call for unity
For the first time in, well, a while, there's hope for a better future.
Richard Greelis
Counterpoint: Everybody hates Bob Kroll (except for the cops he represented)
His doomsayers seem not to realize what his job was.
Jenny M. Jones
Editorial counterpoint: George Floyd Square is serving the community well
The Star Tribune Editorial Board should speak to others before making an assessment.