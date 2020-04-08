More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Don't blame U.S. Supreme Court for Wisconsin election mess
If voters are upset, they should vote out GOP lawmakers or Gov. Evers.
Ross Douthat
What do we do when no one has the answer?
Even the experts don't know what they're talking about regarding solutions and protocols to follow. So who do we turn to?
Letters
Readers Write: Price gouging, Wisconsin primary, Ilhan Omar, the state budget
Discerning what's fair amid a pandemic.
Mary Morse Marti
Counterpoint: Fear, phobias won't obstruct march toward urban solutions
Suburban life is the opposite of benign as we become enslaved to our cars, costing time, money.
Editorial
Iowa, Dakotas should join Minnesota in COVID-19 fight
A more cohesive approach to stay-home orders would help.