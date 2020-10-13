More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
Once again, Betty McCollum best reflects Fourth District
Through hard work, she's become a stronger voice.
Editorial
Third District's Dean Phillips deserves another term in Congress
He's taken a refreshingly bipartisan approach to Washington.
Michael McGough
Here's what Joe Biden should say about court packing
Basically, borrow President Donald Trump's "We'll see what happens."
Steve Sack
Jack Distel
The Mississippi drawdown showed us what a free-flowing river would be like
A dam was opened and people loved it. It was beautiful and should be a permanent attraction.