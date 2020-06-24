More from Star Tribune
Jennifer Ho, Jodi Harpstead, Jan Malcolm and Cathy ten Broeke
All policy levers must be used to meet homelessness crisis
The crisis of homelessness doesn't have one solution. We need everything at our disposal to help end housing insecurity.
Steve Sack
Editorial
Minnesota Legislature still has a long to-do list
Federal aid, bonding and policing remain on the list at the State Capitol.
Opinion Exchange
Responding to a Texas-sized outbreak of COVID-19
Hospitals are nearing capacity, and state needs to be clearer on guidelines
Jerry Dittmann
The 'People's Stadium' could house homeless
Since U.S. Bank Stadium doesn't have much going on right now, it could be a solution.