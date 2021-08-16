More from Star Tribune
Steve Sack
Editorial
America's fiasco in Afghanistan
The withdrawal debacle and Afghanistan's fall to the Taliban will have enduring impact for Afghans, Americans and the world.
Maureen Dowd
Behold Barack Antoinette
The former president had to trim the guest list for his 60th birthday on Martha's Vineyard. Those who helped him build his legacy were disinvited.
John M. Crisp
Were you willing to sacrifice a son or daughter to save Afghanistan?
That's the crux of the matter, and it's why the option Biden chose was the only one available.
Bret Stephens
Biden owns his Afghanistan decision and now owns the consequences
The disaster there will follow us home.