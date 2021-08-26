More from Star Tribune
Steve Sack
Editorial
Bombings compound Afghan tragedy
Twin terror attacks in Kabul will make the chaotic and incomplete U.S. withdrawal even more dangerous.
Letters
Readers Write: Death in Afghanistan, high drug prices
Despite bombings, thousands have been saved.
Tony Jones
Disease spreading from 'farms' threatens Minnesota's wild deer
For the health of the state, legislators must take action.
Austin Ramzy and Amy Chang Chien
Another danger spreads from China — fake news on COVID
Officials in Beijing are spreading the baseless claim that the virus originated in the United States.