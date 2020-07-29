More from Star Tribune
Minnesota schools plan offers hope, realism
Reopening and staying open will depend on the course of the virus, other key factors.
A blow to independent journalism in Washington state
Judge tells media outlets to turn over unpublished content.
Ross Douthat
If 'systemic racism' is a real thing, Planned Parenthood's Margaret Sanger problem looks like a prime example
Historically, abortion rights lead to decline in minority births.
Douglas Greene
Minnesota businesses need relief from COVID restrictions before it's too late
Words and promises mean nothing without clear action on how businesses will survive.