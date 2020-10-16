More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Steve Sack
Editorial
Elect Paul Thissen in Minnesota's only statewide judicial race
Opinion editor’s note: The Star Tribune Editorial Board operates separately from the newsroom, and no news editors or reporters were involved in the endorsement process.…
Michael Osterholm and Andy Slavitt
Only ranked-choice voting could save American democracy now
It's a key reform to redress the dysfunction in our current system.
Cathy M. Kolwey
After that performance, Barrett should admit her unfitness ...
... as an adoptive mother to children of color.
Sarah Van Benschoten
Klobuchar slipped badly during Supreme Court confirmation hearings
Her uncivil attack on a distinguished woman ruined her moderate disguise.