Lipstick kisses on legs and T-shirts. White platform heels. Ribbons and lacy socks. Fans of Sabrina Carpenter lined up early Monday morning in their sweetest fits for the Minneapolis date of the “Short n’ Sweet” tour at Target Center.
Sabrina Carpenter fans bring ribbons and sparkle to Minneapolis show
The dedicated fans arrived at Target Center hours ahead of door opening to secure their merch and the best spots on the floor to see Carpenter, one of this year’s biggest breakthrough artists, known for her hits “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.”
Dressing up and on theme for concerts has increased in popularity since Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour and Beyonce’s “Renaissance” tour. Many Carpenter fans wore outfits inspired by ones she has donned on tour, such as pastel nightgowns and heart-shaped corsets.
Inspired by another Carpenter song “Feather,” Leah Holmes and Nol Phung, who were first and second in line, spent hours ahead of the show decorating their thrifted outfits with bags and bags of white feathers. Phung’s collar was bedazzled silver with a pink kiss.
“We both like the song; that’s what kind of, like, brought our friendship closer,” Holmes said. “We went to the Goodwill bins, $4, like ‘Let’s do this.’”
The two arrived at 5 a.m. to claim their spots, both in line and among the most creatively dressed. They joined other fans on the second floor of Target Center where concert-goers in baby pinks and blues snapped photos in front of a pink Sabrina backdrop where they could write letters to their fave artist and add glitter hairspray to their curled bangs.
Marilyn Simonsen and Katie Kaufman posed in matching outfits: one with the word “Short” and the other with the word “Sweet” on their kiss-covered T-shirts, along with sequined silver skirts.
“I got these $5 shirts from Target, and bought kiss print lettering stencils, and took a hair blow dryer to it,” Kaufman said. “And we went with the sparkly skirts because it’s a vibe.”
Both attendees were most looking forward to hearing the song “Juno,” and seeing how Carpenter has grown since her last appearance in Minneapolis in 2023 on the “Emails I Can’t Send” tour.
Silver Pientka, who donned a T-shirt that was inspired by the viral “Jesus was a Carpenter” outfit Carpenter wore at the Coachella music festival, drove in from central Wisconsin for the show. Pientka said she wasn’t dedicated enough to bedazzle her black boots, but she found a hack to coat them in glittery hairspray so they would sparkle in the light.
“Definitely ‘Bed Chem,’” she said, when asked which song she was most excited to hear live. “But I’m hoping there’s not a 13-year-old next to me.”
