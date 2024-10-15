News & Politics

Sabrina Carpenter fans bring ribbons and sparkle to Minneapolis show

Before the concert at Target Center on Monday, fans lined up in their sweetest fits for photos and merch.

By Zoë Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 15, 2024 at 2:41AM
Leah Holmes, of Hastings, wears a temporary kiss tattoo, from Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n' Sweet” album cover, on her cheek while waiting in line for doors to open Monday at Target Center in Minneapolis. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Lipstick kisses on legs and T-shirts. White platform heels. Ribbons and lacy socks. Fans of Sabrina Carpenter lined up early Monday morning in their sweetest fits for the Minneapolis date of the “Short n’ Sweet” tour at Target Center.

The dedicated fans arrived at Target Center hours ahead of door opening to secure their merch and the best spots on the floor to see Carpenter, one of this year’s biggest breakthrough artists, known for her hits “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.”

Dressing up and on theme for concerts has increased in popularity since Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour and Beyonce’s “Renaissance” tour. Many Carpenter fans wore outfits inspired by ones she has donned on tour, such as pastel nightgowns and heart-shaped corsets.

Inspired by another Carpenter song “Feather,” Leah Holmes and Nol Phung, who were first and second in line, spent hours ahead of the show decorating their thrifted outfits with bags and bags of white feathers. Phung’s collar was bedazzled silver with a pink kiss.

“We both like the song; that’s what kind of, like, brought our friendship closer,” Holmes said. “We went to the Goodwill bins, $4, like ‘Let’s do this.’”

The two arrived at 5 a.m. to claim their spots, both in line and among the most creatively dressed. They joined other fans on the second floor of Target Center where concert-goers in baby pinks and blues snapped photos in front of a pink Sabrina backdrop where they could write letters to their fave artist and add glitter hairspray to their curled bangs.

Marilyn Simonsen and Katie Kaufman posed in matching outfits: one with the word “Short” and the other with the word “Sweet” on their kiss-covered T-shirts, along with sequined silver skirts.

“I got these $5 shirts from Target, and bought kiss print lettering stencils, and took a hair blow dryer to it,” Kaufman said. “And we went with the sparkly skirts because it’s a vibe.”

Both attendees were most looking forward to hearing the song “Juno,” and seeing how Carpenter has grown since her last appearance in Minneapolis in 2023 on the “Emails I Can’t Send” tour.

Silver Pientka, who donned a T-shirt that was inspired by the viral “Jesus was a Carpenter” outfit Carpenter wore at the Coachella music festival, drove in from central Wisconsin for the show. Pientka said she wasn’t dedicated enough to bedazzle her black boots, but she found a hack to coat them in glittery hairspray so they would sparkle in the light.

“Definitely ‘Bed Chem,’” she said, when asked which song she was most excited to hear live. “But I’m hoping there’s not a 13-year-old next to me.”

Related Coverage

Music

Minnesota Swifties make the whole place shimmer in their Eras Tour outfits

Music

Welcome to Bey town! Fans line up and dress up for Renaissance Tour in Minneapolis

about the writer

Zoë Jackson

Reporter

Zoë Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune. She previously covered race and equity, St. Paul neighborhoods and young voters on the politics team.

See More

More from News & Politics

See More
News & Politics

Sabrina Carpenter fans bring ribbons and sparkle to Minneapolis show

card image

Before the concert at Target Center on Monday, fans lined up in their sweetest fits for photos and merch.

Elections

VP nominee JD Vance visits Minneapolis, portrays it as city in decline

card image
St. Cloud

Trump campaign misses deadline to pay St. Cloud for rally

card image