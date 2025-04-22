Sports

Sabres hire Jake Vernon to oversee ticketing, sponsorships to help generate revenue

The Buffalo Sabres added to their business office on Tuesday by hiring Jake Vernon as their chief commercial officer.

April 22, 2025 at 4:43PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres added to their business office on Tuesday by hiring Jake Vernon as their chief commercial officer.

Vernon will oversee ticketing and sponsorship operations, and report to CEO Pete Guelli, the team announced. He spent spent the pat 12 seasons with basketball's Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, working in sales and ticketing.

Vernon joins a franchise that is lagging in NHL attendance, and last week extended its NHL-record playoff drought to a 14th straight season. Guelli has placed an emphasis on generating more revenue at a time the team is spending its own money on upgrading its home arena, KeyBank Center.

Last year, the Sabres replaced the arena's roof while also installing a new video scoreboard above center ice.

During his tenure in Minnesota, Vernon played roles in two renovation projects at the downtown Minneapolis Target Center.

