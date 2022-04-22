MADISON, Wis. — The Democratic Party of Dane County's chairwoman announced Friday that she's officially entering the race for secretary of state.

Alexia Sabor's decision sets up a primary against incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette, who has held the office since 1982.

Sabor said in a statement that she wants to protect fair elections. The four Republicans vying for the post have said they want to shift oversight of elections from the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission to the secretary of state's office, following a model 36 other states have adopted. Democrats fear the move is designed to give Republicans control over who wins elections in Wisconsin, which has become a key battleground state in presidential politics.

Sabor has worked as a project manager at website developer Earthling Interactive in Madison for 15 years. She quit last month to campaign full time, Democratic consultant Sachin Chedda said earlier this week. He is working with Sabor on her campaign.

Sabor is a volunteer board member for the Wisconsin Alliance for Women's Health and holds a doctorate in forest ecology and management.

Sabor and La Follette and the four Republicans — state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, Dimitry Becker, Jay Schroeder and Justin Schmidtka — will square off in partisan primaries on Aug. 9. The two winners will face each other in the Nov. 8 general election.