Sports

Sabally scores 27, Thomas adds 20 to help new-look Mercury beat Storm 81-59

Satou Sabally scored 27 points, Alyssa Thomas added 20 and Phoenix never trailed Saturday night as the Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 81-59 in the season opener for both teams.

The Associated Press
May 18, 2025 at 4:20AM

PHOENIX — Satou Sabally scored 27 points, Alyssa Thomas added 20 and Phoenix never trailed Saturday night as the Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 81-59 in the season opener for both teams.

Thomas, who also had seven rebounds and six assists, and Sabally came to Phoenix in the offseason by way of sign-and-trade deals from Connecticut and Dallas, respectively.

Eight players made their debut for the Mercury, the most to do so in the same game for the franchise since nine did so in 1999 — the WNBA's inaugural season.

Skylar Diggins scored 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting and Nneka Ogwumike made 5 of 10 from the field and finished with 12 points for the Storm. The rest of the team combined to shoot 23% (9 of 39).

Monique Akoa Makani made a layup — her first WNBA points — and Kalani Brown followed with another to give the Mercury a 73-53 lead with 4:29 to play and spark a 12-1 run.

Phoenix shot 52% (30 of 58) from the field.

Sabally scored 17 points and Thomas added 13 to help the Mercury take a 41-30 lead at halftime.

Dominique Malonga, the No. 2 pick in last month's draft, made her debut for the Storm. The 6-foot-6 19-year-old finished with two points in nearly 10 minutes.

Kahleah Copper (knee) and Natasha Mack (back) did not play for Phoenix. Copper averaged 21.1 points per game last season, third most in the WNBA.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Jets' Scheifele has goal and crucial penalty in Game 6 at Dallas after his father's unexpected death

Winnipeg top center Mark Scheifele scored a goal in the Jets' must-win Game 6 of their second-round playoff series at Dallas on Saturday night, hours after the unexpected death of his father.

Sports

Moreno's goal pulls Portland into 1-1 draw with Cascadia Cup rival Seattle

Sports

Harley scores on OT power play, Stars beat Jets 2-1 to reach 3rd straight West final

card image