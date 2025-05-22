Sports

Sabally scores 25 points, Thomas has 19 to help the Mercury beat the Sparks 89-86

Satou Sabally scored 25 points, Alyssa Thomas added 19 and the Phoenix Mercury held off the Los Angeles Sparks 89-86 on Wednesday night.

The Associated Press
May 22, 2025 at 4:39AM

PHOENIX — Satou Sabally scored 25 points, Alyssa Thomas added 19 and the Phoenix Mercury held off the Los Angeles Sparks 89-86 on Wednesday night.

Two free throws from Kelsey Plum had the Sparks, who trailed by 14 early in the fourth quarter, within one at 78-77 with 2 1/2 minutes to play in a game of long runs but Thomas scored the next six Phoenix points.

Plum kept pace, scoring the last 11 points of the game for Los Angeles. That included the 500th 3-pointer of her career and then a shot with four seconds left. On that tightly contested desperation shot from the left wing, her foot was on the line so the Mercury led 87-86.

A second later Sabally made two free throws and Plum's half-court heave wasn't close.

Monique Akoa Makani scored 11 points for the Mercury (2-0), who turned 17 L.A. turnovers — eight by Plum, who played all 40 minutes — into 23 points.

Plum had 25 points for the Sparks (1-2) and Azura Stevens had 23 with 17 rebounds. Dearica Hamby added 15.

Twice early in the fourth quarter the lead was 14 but Hamby scored seven-straight points and the Mercury cut it to 78-75 on a layup by Odyssey Sims with three minutes to play.

Up next

Both teams play Friday night. Phoenix is at Seattle, and Los Angeles hosts Golden State.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Choke! Haliburton brings back memory of Pacers' postseason past in front of Reggie Miller

Tyrese Haliburton was waiting for the right time to bring back Reggie Miller's choke signal from the Pacers' postseason past.

Sports

Sabally scores 25 points, Thomas has 19 to help the Mercury beat the Sparks 89-86

Sports

Veronica Burton scores 22 to lead Valkyries to expansion franchise's first win, 76-74 over Mystics