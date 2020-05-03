SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says its troops have exchanged fire with North Korea along their tense land border.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul says North Korean troops fired several bullets at a South Korean guard post inside the heavily fortified border between the countries on Sunday.
The military says in a statement South Korea fired two rounds in response after issuing a warning broadcast.
It says South Korea suffered no casualties.
Sunday’s fire exchange took place a day after North Korea reported its leader Kim Jong Un’s first public appearance in about 20 days amid intense speculation about his health.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
S Korea says troops exchange fire along N Korean border
South Korea says its troops have exchanged fire with North Korea along their tense land border.
World
Asia Today: China counts 2 new infections, no deaths
Chinese health authorities said two new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Saturday, continuing a downward trend since the government took steps to cut the number of people arriving from overseas.
Movies
Bollywood mourns loss of two of its most versatile actors
Two of India's most beloved movie stars, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, died within a day of each other this week, and though they came from two very different worlds and two very different schools of acting, both leave behind a treasure of cinematic work and millions of grieving fans.
World
Patter of tiny paws: Giant panda gives birth at Dutch zoo
A giant panda loaned by China to a Dutch zoo as part of a breeding pair has given birth to a cub, the zoo announced Saturday.
Celebrities
Meet Wilfred: U.K. leader's baby named after grandfathers, doctors
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds have named their baby boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson in honor of their grandfathers and doctors who saved the U.K. leader's life when he was hospitalized with COVID-19.