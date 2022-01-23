MACOMB, Ill. — Baylor Scheierman scored 17 points and Zeke Mayo and Douglas Wilson scored 15 apiece and South Dakota State remained unbeaten in Summit League play beating Western Illinois 93-75 on Saturday.

Matt Dentlinger's basket broke a 21-all tie, started an 8-0 Jackrabbits (17-4, 8-0) run and South Dakota State led the rest of the way. South Dakota State led 40-29 at halftime and went on to a 53-point second half.

Alex Arians and reserve Luke Appell each scored 13 for the Jackrabbits.

Trenton Massner scored 24 points, reserve George Dix scored 12 and Tamell Pearson 10 for the Leathernecks (12-7, 3-4).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25