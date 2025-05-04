Ryu holes out for eagle and keeps her 2-shot lead in Black Desert Championship

IVINS, Utah — Hae Ran Ryu regained control of the Black Desert Championship by holing out for eagle on the 11th hole, sending her to a 4-under 68 to maintain her two-shot lead in the LPGA Tour's return to Utah for the first time in more than 60 years.
Ryu will be trying to win a tournament for the seventh straight year, dating to when she was an 18-year-old on the Korea LPGA.
Her biggest challenge might be Ruoning Yin, the former Women's PGA champion who ran off 10 birdies at Black Desert for a 62, the best score of the tournament and enough to get within two shots.
Ryu started with a two-shot lead and twice had players catch her, if only briefly.
One of them was Somi Lee, who had a pair of early birdies before her round self-destructed with a double bogey on No. 6 and no birdies until the final hole after she had shot herself out of the tournament.
Esther Henseleit of Germany briefly caught Ryu, but only until the 24-year-old Korean stood in the 11th fairway, 82 yards away. Her wedge caught the slope with just enough spin to send it into the cup for an eagle.
Henseleit made a 10-foot birdie putt on the 17th to get within one shot. But she hit her drive into the black lava rocks and had to hit another off the tee. Her par chip from just short of the green left her 3 feet away, but she missed what looked to be a routine putt and made double bogey. That gave the German a 68 and left her three shots behind.
''I guess you have to just think about the good shots you hit,'' Henseleit said.