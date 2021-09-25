SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Whistling Straits
Sheboygan, Wisconsin
Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71
Saturday (all times Central)
Foursomes
7:05 a.m.: Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger vs. Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia
7:21 a.m.: Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa vs. Paul Casey and Tyrell Hatton
7:37 a.m.: Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth vs. Victor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger
7:53 a.m.: Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay vs. Lee Westwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick
