SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A decidedly unscientific poll of 20 journalists at this week's Ryder Cup — 10 from each side of the Atlantic Ocean — agree with the betting public that the U.S. team will wrest back the gold trophy at Whistling Straits. But the margin — 11-9 in favor of the Americans — is considerably closer than the slightly better-than-2-to-1 pre-tournament odds.
Those who chose the U.S. team highlighted the players' much-higher world rankings and their relative youth and lack of scars from past losses (Europe has won seven of the last nine matches). Those who liked Europe were best summed up this way: "It's like betting against the Patriots in the Super Bowl."
Here's the breakdown:
EUROPE (United Kingdom unless noted)
Phil Casey, PA Media
Score: US 16-12
"This U.S. team has more strength and depth than we've seen in a while. Some of the Europeans are a bit shaky."
Derek Lawrenson, Daily Mail
US 15-13
"This is a young and hungry U.S. team, strong enough to hold off (European captain Padraig) Harrington's veterans."
Jamie Corrigan, The Telegraph
US 15-13
"Because the U.S. quality will come out in the singles."
Ewan Murray, The Guardian
Europe 15-13
"The one commodity that's not been measured is the pressure on the U.S. team, and that will prove too much for them."
Iain Carter, BBC
US 16-12
"They're much stronger statistically, they have unanimous home support, they're young and not encumbered by previous results. With all that in their favor, not even the Americans could screw that up."
Greg Allen, RTE (Irish State Radio)
Europe 15-13
"It's only a feeling because of how the week has gone. This team has avoided the pitfalls that some European teams have fallen into. Remember the Danny Willett scenario, when his brother wrote a note about the 'bad' U.S. fans and caused a commotion? Well, as a result, Europe lost the opening session 4-0 and never recovered. That won't happen this time."
Phillip Reid, Irish Times
Europe 14 1/2-13 1/2
"Surprisingly, I think the weather is going to be a factor. The conditions will absolutely favor the Europeans, especially the ball-striking in the wind."
Wolfgang Scheffler, Frankfurt (Germany) Allgemeine Zeitung
Europe 14-14 (to retain the Cup)
"The U.S. has eight players in the Top 10, Europe just one. The average ranking is No. 9 vs. No. 31. But that hasn't stopped Europe before."
David Facey, The Sun
US 15 1/2-12 1/2
"While our overall record is brilliant, it's not that good over here and two of those wins were huge surprises. Europe would do well to keep it to three points."
Juan Luis Guillen, EFE (Spain)
Europe 14-14
"It will be very close. The Europeans will build a lead in the team matches, the U.S. will make up the difference in the singles."
UNITED STATES
Bill Pennington, The New York Times
US 15-13
"There's been a changing of the guard. Young new faces, no Tiger, no Phil and even the rookies might just turn out to be what they needed."
Bob Harig, ESPN.com
US 14 1/2-13 1/2
"It's not going to be easy, because it never is. But the home-court advantage has to mean something."
Dave Shedloski, Golf Digest
US 15 1/2-12 1/2
"Because they want to win for (Captain Steve) Stricker."
Ron Green Jr., Global Golf Post
US 15 1/2-12 1/2
"They've got the right captain in the right place at the right time. If they 'Strick' to the plan, they'll win."
Doug Ferguson, Associated Press
Europe 14-14
"Why not a draw? We haven't had one since 1989, so we're due. The tide is starting to turn for the US, but for an outright win, we'll have to wait until they get to Italy (in 2023)."
Steve DiMeglio, Golfweek/USA Today Sports Network
US 15-13
"Youth is served, the home-field advantage is key, and all that power will prove to be too much to overcome."
Michael Bamberger, golf.com
Europe 14 1/2-13 1/2
"I think it will follow form from the Solheim Cup."
Mark Cannizzaro, New York Post
US 15-13
"Youth will prevail. With six rookies, this team has less scar tissue from previous defeats than most of the past few U.S. teams. They'll play with fearlessness and abandon, and unlikely stars such as Scottie Scheffler and Daniel Berger will emerge."
Gary Van Sickle, Morning Read
Europe 14 1/2-13 1/2
"Have we learned nothing? They always win. It's like picking against the Patriots in the Super Bowl."
Chuck Culpepper, The Washington Post
US 17-11
"A dearth of scars. An era of youth. An abundance of fanatics. A chance for pro-am pin placements. A deepening of a trend. The average score for the home side from the past three Ryders."
