Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald 'expects' Jon Rahm will make European team, but gives no assurances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald expects Jon Rahm to be a member of the 2025 European team if he's deemed eligible.
But Donald stopped short of saying he's personally assured anyone they're on the team at this point, saying there's too much golf to be played before the late September clash with the Americans at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.
''In terms of Jon, he's one of the best players in the world, and I would expect him to be on that team, but I certainly haven't given him those assurances,'' Donald said Wednesday at the PGA Championship. ''He still needs to keep going and playing just like everyone else.
''Again, no assurances have been given right now.''
Donald said he hasn't spoke with Guy Kinnings, CEO of the European Tour, about the eligibility surrounding LIV Golf players for the Ryder Cup.
''I do not get involved with the politics of that,'' Donald said.
But when pressed on if he plans to advocate for their eligibility, Donald replied, ''Well, I think Guy knows that I want my best 12; let's put it that way. But I haven't talked to him about that.''
Rahm, who boasts a 6-3-3 record in his three Ryder Cup appearances, was asked about playing on the European team on Tuesday, but referred all questions to Donald.