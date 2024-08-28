Ryan Tannehill, Xavien Howard, Patrick Peterson are among NFL's notable free agents

YANNICK NGAKOUE: A team that needs a pass-rush specialist could turn to Ngakoue at any point this season. He's bounced around the league, playing for five teams over the past four years. But Ngakoue has a knack for getting to the quarterback. He had at least eight sacks in each of his first seven seasons before recording four in 13 games with the Bears last year. Ngakoue is only 29 and should still have plenty of juice to chase QBs.