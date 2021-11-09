Former Wolves coach Ryan Saunders has been hired as an adjunct professor at the University of Northwestern in St. Paul for the Spring 2022 semester.

Saunders will teach Sports Leadership, a two-credit course in the College of Behavioral and Natural Sciences.

Saunders was head coach of the Timberwolves from 2019-2021 and has 12 years of NBA coaching experience.

The sports leadership course at Northwestern is aimed at giving students the chance to develop moral and ethical values and skills via the study of sports management issues. The course curriculum was written by Brad Ruiter, the former vice president of communications for the Timberwolves and Lynx.

Ruiter is currently chair of Northwestern's Physical Education, Kinesiology, Health and Sports Management department. The course was designed with a local professional coach or front office executive in mind.

Northwestern is a nondenominational Christian university with an enrollment of about 3,400 students.