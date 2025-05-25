Ryan O'Hearn, Dylan Carlson homer as Orioles beat Red Sox 5-1 to salvage series split

BOSTON — Ryan O'Hearn and Dylan Carlson each hit a solo homer and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 5-1 on Sunday to salvage a split of the four-game series that was interrupted by two rainouts.
The victory gave Baltimore its first consecutive wins since April 30 and May 2 after it earned a split of the day-night doubleheader Saturday by winning the second game.
Jarren Duran had four singles for the Red Sox and highly touted prospect Marcelo Mayer earned his first major league hit — a single — and added a double.
It was the second straight game that Boston's offense has struggled after it learned Alex Bregman, one of its better offensive players, was lost for a while with a strained right quadriceps.
The Orioles won for just the third time in 13 games.
Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman left the game after taking a hard foul off the mask.
Orioles starter Dean Kremer (4-5) allowed seven singles in 5 1/3 innings.
Starting after getting ejected early in his previous start, Walker Buehler (4-2) gave up two runs in five innings.