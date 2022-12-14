Senior guard Riley Miller scored 19 points, including making five of his eight three-point attempts, to spark St. Thomas past Green Bay 81-62 in a nonconference game in St. Paul.
The Tommies (9-4) shot 51.9% from the field in the first half to take a 42-24 halftime lead. Parker Bjorklund added 16 points in 15 minutes for St. Thomas.
Cade Meyer led Green Bay (2-9) with a game-high 24 points.
St. Thomas begins Summit League play at home against North Dakota on Monday.
