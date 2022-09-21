Ryan Jeffers hit a solo homer, his second during a rehab stint with the St. Paul Saints, but the Indianapolis Indians used a five-run third inning and dominant pitching from top prospect Quinn Priester to defeat the visiting Saints 7-1 in Class AAA baseball Wednesday.

Priester — making his first start in Class AAA — struck out six in throwing five shutout innings for the Indians (73-70), and the Saints (69-74) managed only four hits overall. Saints starter Jordan Balazovic, who had a 2.14 ERA over his past five starts, allowed five runs in three innings to run his record to 0-7.

The Saints' John Andreoli had his 20-game streak of reaching base safely come to an end by going 0-4.