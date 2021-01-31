PITTSBURGH — Cormac Ryan matched a career high with 19 points, Prentiss Hubb added 17, and the duo combined for 10 3-pointers as Notre Dame routed Pittsburgh 84-58 on Saturday night.

Notre Dame (6-9, 3-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) rebounded from a 62-51 loss to No. 20 Virginia Tech on Wednesday and has won three of its last four games. It was the largest margin of defeat this season for Pitt (8-5, 4-4) and its third straight loss.

Ryan and Hubb each made five 3-pointers. Hubb, who ranks second in assists (5.1) in the ACC behind Pitt's Xavier Johnson (6.3), had nine assists against the Panthers. Dane Goodwin added 16 points and Juwan Durham had 14 for the Irish, who shot 56% percent (32 of 57) overall.

Justin Champagnie had 19 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks to lead Pitt. He shot 8 of 20 from the field while the rest of the Panthers were 15 of 53 (28%). Johnson had five points and three assists before fouling out with 11:28 remaining.

The Irish took the lead for good with about 11 minutes to play in the first half, led 41-29 at the break, and opened the second half on a 9-0 run.

Notre Dame hosts Wake Forest on Tuesday. Pitt plays Virginia Tech on Wednesday in the third of a four-game homestand.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25