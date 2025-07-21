Ryan Gerard wins the Barracuda Championship for his first PGA Tour title

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Ryan Gerard had two seven-point, birdie-eagle bursts and overcame five bogeys to win the Barracuda Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory.
In breezy conditions at Tahoe Mountain Club in the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system, Gerard followed a two-point birdie with a five-point eagle on Nos. 2-3 and 10-11.
The 25-year-old former North Carolina player had a 13-point round to finish with 47 points for a three-point victory over 2021 winner Erik van Rooyen of South Africa. Gerard fell short of van Rooyen's tournament record of 50 points.
''Been playing a lot of really good golf,'' Gerard said. ''Felt like I haven't been quite getting the scores out of the shots that I've hit. It's been a long time being a long grind, and it's pretty cool to end up on top.''
Fifth in the event two years ago, Gerard won in his 47th PGA Tour start to become the 999th winner in tour history.
''It's just like a culmination of a lifetime of work,'' Gerard said. ''I can't tell you how many hours I've spent hitting golf balls dreaming of winning on the PGA Tour. Yeah, it's really special.''
Played opposite the British Open, the tournament was co-sanctioned by the European tour. With the victory, Gerard received a spot in the PGA Championship next year but not the Masters.
Van Rooyen had an eight-point day. He made a 20-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th and a 30-footer for birdie on the par-4 18th.