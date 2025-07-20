Ryan Gerard and Rico Hoey share the Barracuda Championship lead

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Ryan Gerard holed a 20-foot flop shot for birdie on the final hole for a share of the lead with Rico Hoey on Saturday in the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system.
''Hit a great shot and was lucky that it found the hole,'' Gerard said. ''It's pretty special. Really nice way to finish. Hopefully, it's a good omen for tomorrow.''
Players receive eight points for a double eagle, five for eagle and two for birdie. A point is deducted for bogey and three for double bogey.
In breezy conditions at Tahoe Mountain Club, Gerard had a 12-point round and Hoey birdied four of the last six in an eight-point day. Both winless on the PGA Tour, they had 34 points, one more than 2021 winner Erik van Rooyen.
''Just keep believing in myself and see what happens,'' Hoey said.
Gerard is playing for the sixth straight week — a string that began with the U.S. Open and took him to Scotland last week.
''I love this golf course. I love playing in this area. I like playing golf,'' Gerard said. ''So, I got in at 2:30 in the morning on Tuesday.''
The 25-year-old former North Carolina player, fifth in the event two years ago, was ninth and second in consecutive events in Texas in April.